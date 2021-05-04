A cat that was reported missing for more than a week was rescued from a 20ft well by fire crews in Northamptonshire today.

Fire crews from Rothwell and the Animal Rescue Unit were called to a property on Main Street, Loddington, where there had been reports of a cat stuck down a well.

On arrival at the scene, a crew from Rothwell and the Animal Rescue Unit from Wellingborough, were advised by the owners that their cat, called Flea, had been missing for about a week and that they had today heard a meowing coming from the 20ft well.

The fire crew used cutting equipment to remove the grating at the top of the well and lowered a ladder to the bottom enabling a crew member to descend.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The well was under approximately 1ft of water, but the cat had managed to climb onto a small ledge for safety. Flea was enticed off the ledge using cat food and was brought to the surface and handed back to its happy owners. Fire Crew were onsite until just before 4.00pm."