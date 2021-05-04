play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch a report from businesses in the East of the region by ITV Anglia's Victoria Lampard.

Pubs and restaurant owners in the East have said they have had hundreds of 'no-shows' since reopening and are urging people to contact them to cancel so they can give the table out to someone else.

Alma in Copford near Colchester told ITV News Anglia that 30 people hadn't shown up for their booking in the last week, leaving landlord David Brady frustrated.

David Brad has said that reminder emails are being sent out and they're considering asking people to pay a deposit . Credit: ITV News Anglia

Since reopening on the 12th we've had about 120 no shows which obviously comes to an incredible amount of money even if that's only for one drink per person. We were closed for 253 days. That's a lot of time, a lot of money we're trying to recoup. David Brady, Landlord, Alma Pub Copford

At the Prince Louis pub in Great Notley they've also had their fair share of no shows.

Heydon Mizon Joint Managing Director, McMullens has said the no shows have been a really big let down. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Unfortunately we had a few hundred people not show in the first weekend which was a bit of a let down really for us. And you had people queueing up wanting to come. Yeah we had people who hadn't had the chance to book. It was just a bit disappointing where we had some spare tables and queues at the door and we couldn't let people sit down. Heydon Mizon, Joint Managing Director, McMullens

Reminder emails are now being sent out to customers and at the Alma they're considering asking people to pay a deposit at the time of booking

Watch a report from businesses in the West of the region by ITV Anglia's Rebecca Haworth.

However, at Nuovo in Northampton, owner Stewart Wright says that he doesn't want to start charging a deposit with bookings ,feeling it could penalize people who cancel for good reasons.

Owner, Stewart Wright has said that the no shows are becoming a big problem. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The chefs have cooked, and the number of staff I've got in to service the number of people I've got coming in, giving them the great service the expect when they come out, it's a shame, but we as restraunteurs have to make sure we have enough people because we do hope you will all turn up and we will be as busy as we expect to be every time we open. Stewart Wright, owner, Nuovo

At House of Feasts near Peterborough, owners are considering scrapping bookings entirely and moving to first come first served to combat the never ending no shows.

Damian Wawrzyniak, House of Feasts has said that he might scrap bookings and rely on walk-ins only. Credit: ITV News Anglia

I'm thinking about deposits, but I also think to completely remove the reservations and maybe rely on walk ins only, so this is debateable at the moment, but if anyone books a table and if your plans change just please pick up the phone and call and cancel your table. last year was really tough and we can not afford to have empty tables in the restaurant. Damian Wawrzyniak, House of Feasts

Social distancing restricts how many bookings pubs and restaurants can take at the moment but if the rules come to an end next month, it would be a major boost for the industry.