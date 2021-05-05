From Syrian refugee to Cambridge business owner in 3 years

Three years ago Faraj Alnasser fled war torn Aleppo in Syria and took refuge with a Jewish family in Cambridge.

He had to learn to speak English but now he has turned his life around and is running his own food business in the city which first welcomed him into the UK.

ITV News Anglia first filmed Faraj in 2018, then he had just arrived from Syria and was taken in by the Goldhills family.

Faraj was taken in by the Goldhills family in 2018 Credit: ITV Anglia

They'd seen the devastation caused by the Syrian war and wanted to help. Even when he first arrived he found himself at home in the kitchen.

Now he has his own kitchen and is cooking the food he grew up with in Aleppo .

Faraj has just started his own vegan and vegetarian food company, Faraj's Kitchen, with the help of the Cambridge Jewish community.

Faraj is now running his own vegan and vegetarian food company Credit: ITV Anglia

During the 3 years since he arrived in Cambridge he has completed his GCSEs and won a scolarship to a top London cooking school.

When Covid hit he lost his job, so decided to set up his own business and has since cooked for hundreds of people.

I never thought I would be here or I never thought I would do that much in that period of time, even from learning English for example, or making a new life in a faraway country in the west, being away from home, from friends and family, starting from scratch Faraj Alnasser

Faraj's journey started when he was just 16.

His family were forced out from Aleppo, because of the war in Syria, and they managed to get to Egypt.

Faraj fled war torn Syria at the age of 16 Credit: ITV News

Faraj travelled on his own to Turkey, but with no right to settle he began a terrifying journey across Europe.

He travelled on an inflatable boat across to Greece, then on foot across Macedonia and Serbia.

In Hungary he was imprisoned for 10 days, where he says he was beaten and treated like an animal.

He was smuggled into Germany inside a car boot and then took a train to Paris.

He spent a month in a forest outside Dunkirk before stowing away on a refrigerated lorry heading to Britain.

But after being locked in for 6 hours he lost consciousness, when he woke up he was in England where a policeman told him he was safe.

Faraj in the kitchen in 2018 Credit: ITV Anglia

Faraj was placed with his family in Cambridge through the organisation Refugees at Home.

The charity connects refugees with host families until they're able to move on by themselves.

The journey overall has been extraordinary, we started with a couple of laptops in 2015 to having hosted nearly 2,500 people for over 180 thousand nights, it's been amazing and Faraj has been critical to that, he's part of his host's family now, he knows that hosting really helps, it's really helped him Sara Nathan, Refugees at Home

Faraj is now running his own vegan and vegetarian food company Credit: ITV Anglia

Faraj keeps regular contact with his family in Egypt, not least for cooking advice

Even with my grandma in Aleppo, sometimes I call her and say grandma I want to cook that dish, she says, that dish has meat, you can't have it! Faraj Alnasser

Faraj hopes to eventually open his own restaurant and give back to a city and its people who've helped him on his way.