Overseas holidays are likely to become possible from 17th May, but travel agents and airports surch as Luton, Norwich, Southend and Stansted are still waiting to find out where we can visit .

Charmaine Bailey from Watlington near Kings Lynn hasn't seen her son and 4 year old granddaughter Sophia since 2019 .

Charmaine Bailey can only see her son and 4 year old granddaughter online Credit: ITV Anglia

She was hoping to visit them in Moscow last year, but had to cancel because of the pandemic.

Now she's hoping it won't be long until they're reunited

I am used to travelling quite a lot since I retired. We are used to going abroad quite often so that was quite a shock not being able to go. Fingers crossed we can go in September. Facetiming them is not the same as a cuddle Charmaine Bailey

A new traffic light system is expected to be brought in on May 17th, which would rank countries on risk .

People coming back from red and amber destinations would have to isolate on their return, but that wouldn't be the case for countries on the green list

I think to be able to say a certain destination is either green, red or amber will really indicate what the customer will need to do to get to that place. At the moment it is isolation or testing which comes with extra costs so it is going to be good I think, we need some sort of guidance in place Courtney Bunton, Sunlounger Travel, King's Lynn

Travel agents call for the new system to be kept simple Credit: ITV Anglia

Bailey's Travel in Wellingborough believe a more simple approach is needed to get the industry back up and running.

They're calling for people to be able to go to green list counties with no tests either on the way out or when they head home.

It really needs to be restriction free travel and if that is a fairly short list of places that is better than putting a long list out with many many restrictions depending on where you go because that will just serve to confuse people further Chris Bailey, Managing Director, Bailey's Travel

A new testing facility has opened at Luton Airport Credit: ITV Anglia

But no matter where you go, testing will still be essential.

At Luton Airport, they've opened a new facility so people can get tested when they come back

But the tests won't be cheap and people in the aviation industry say it is vital costs are kept to a minimum

The summer season is the key to the finanancial success of the sector and we have already lost quite a lot of that already. I don't think we can wait any longer and we certainly can't afford to see any changes of position going forward Glyn Jones, CEO, Southend Airport

Details of the new traffic light system, and more importantly which countries will be on which list, are expected to be released soon, giving many people some glimmer of hope for a summer holiday.