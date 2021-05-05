Man jailed after spitting in woman's face saying "that's coronavirus for you"

A man who punched a schoolboy, spat in a woman's face then punched her and threw a drink at a police officer has been jailed for a series of violent and unprovoked attacks on women and children.

27-year-old Raoul Papp began the crime spree along Monkfield Lane in Cambourne on 6 October 2020.

During the first incident, Papp approached a 30-year-old woman and spat in her face.

When she challenged him, he spat again before punching her in the face leaving her with a bruised eye.

He then walked up to a 13-year-old boy, who was cycling home from school with friends, and held his arm out in front of him.

He punched the boy and left him with a bloody nose and two chipped teeth.

Papp continued his abuse by approaching a woman in her 40s and spitting in her face while saying "that's coronavirus for you".

Papp attempted to spit at a 4th victim, a 14-year-old girl, but narrowly missed.

Papp was arrested at the scene and taken to Parkside Police Station where he threw a drink at an officer.

Papp, of Greenhaze Lane, Great Cambourne, admitted to common assault of an emergency worker, two counts of actual bodily harm and two counts of common assault.

He was sentenced to three years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court