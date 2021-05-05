play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch an interview with Daniel Abbott, the Chairman of the Crowland Buffalo LVT Association.

A Second World War amphibious vehicle has been dug up in the Fens near Peterborough seventy four years after it sank.

A team of ten military enthusiasts have spent days excavating the site in Crowland.

The American LVT-4 'Buffalo' was built in Florida in 1944. It disappeared when the military was brought in to help when severe flooding hit Crowland in 1947 as the River Welland burst its banks.

Bullet holes can be seen in the side of the vehicle. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The vehicle was buried around twenty eight feet underground and is in near perfect condition with its engine intact and its door still able to be operated with ease.

We can't get over and express how well this machine has kept within the clay and the peat and it has survived all these years to give us the best example we have here. Daniel Abbott, Chairman of the Crowland Buffalo LVT Association.

The hole dug to remove the amphibious vehicle in Crowland near Peterborough Credit: Ross Harris

The vehicle could carry up to forty soldiers and would have had weapons to protect the troops onboard, although there were no weapons found when it was dug up.

The vehicles were used for both troops and cargo for both landings and river crossings, as well as assaults in waterlogged areas.

This particular vehicle would have been used in crossing the River Rhine in March 1945.

The vehicle was towed through Crowland along the same route it would have taken in 1947. Credit: Ross Harris

There are a number of coincidences attached to the discovery of the 'Buffalo':

The vehicle had the number 47 written on its back door

It sank in 1947

Which is 74 years ago, the reverse is 47

There are a series of coincidences with the number 47 Credit: ITV News Anglia