Second World War amphibious vehicle dug up in the Fens after 74 years underground
Watch an interview with Daniel Abbott, the Chairman of the Crowland Buffalo LVT Association.
A Second World War amphibious vehicle has been dug up in the Fens near Peterborough seventy four years after it sank.
A team of ten military enthusiasts have spent days excavating the site in Crowland.
The American LVT-4 'Buffalo' was built in Florida in 1944. It disappeared when the military was brought in to help when severe flooding hit Crowland in 1947 as the River Welland burst its banks.
The vehicle was buried around twenty eight feet underground and is in near perfect condition with its engine intact and its door still able to be operated with ease.
We can't get over and express how well this machine has kept within the clay and the peat and it has survived all these years to give us the best example we have here.
The vehicle could carry up to forty soldiers and would have had weapons to protect the troops onboard, although there were no weapons found when it was dug up.
The vehicles were used for both troops and cargo for both landings and river crossings, as well as assaults in waterlogged areas.
This particular vehicle would have been used in crossing the River Rhine in March 1945.
There are a number of coincidences attached to the discovery of the 'Buffalo':
The vehicle had the number 47 written on its back door
It sank in 1947
Which is 74 years ago, the reverse is 47
There are only two of these vehicles left in the country and this is the only one with its engine still onboard.
It's amazing that the manpower and the money thrown at these machines ready for war and how they survive today.