Two men charged with murder in connection with attack 14 years ago

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder in connection with an attack in Peterborough more than 14 years ago.

31-year-old Shane Wright of HMP Swaleside and Kieron Hennessey who is 32 and from Wesleyan Roadin Peterborough have both been remanded in custody following separate court appearances at Peterborough and Cambridge Magistrates’ Courts.

On 6th September, 2006, Wight and Hennessey attacked 46-year-old Paul Machin in Cherry Orton Road in Peterborough.

They were later convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent and both served prison sentences.

Mr Machin, who had irreversible brain damage and paralysis as a result of the assault, died in 2019.