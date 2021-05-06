Class of 21: the pupils taking exams after a year of lockdown learning

play-icon Created with Sketch.

It's hard to imagine a more stressful build up to GCSE and A level grades than the one this year's students have endured.

Over the past two years, they have missed chunks of the syllabus, been locked down at home, and in January learned their exams would be cancelled.So what are the Class of 2021 doing now, in what would have been their final exam term?

Many are in fact still sitting exams. At Saffron Walden County High students in year 11 and 13 are sitting adapted versions of GCSE and A level papers in formal exam conditions. This is to try and make the process assessing their grades fairer, as all grades will be decided by schools not exam boards.

At Impington Village College, they have taken a different approach, having informal in class assessments instead of exams.

Rahan Chowdhury with his classmates Credit: ITV Anglia

Rahan Chowdhury who is 15 is confident the process will be fair, but says this year still feels bewildering.

"It's really stressful and quite hard but I feel like me and my classmates are coping really well, we're all quite resilient. Rahan Chowdhury

For students in the final year of sixth form the stakes are even higher.

The stress of having an unfamiliar assessment process is difficult, when so much of their future choices hangs on the results. There's also the fact that they are finishing school earlier than usual, leaving a bigger gap in their formal education for those going to university.In a year of uncertainties, the hope for all students is that next year will look more like normal life.

