East of England Ambulance Service appoints new chief executive

The East of England Ambulance Service has appointed a new chief executive following a competitive recruitment process.

Tom Abell, currently Deputy Chief Executive at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, will take up his new role this autumn.

The previous Chief Executive, Dorothy Hosein quit due to ill health.

She took over the Ambulance Trust at a time when it was branded the worst performing in the country.

The East of England Ambulance Service has previously been criticised for its response times - missing monthly targets to get to life threatening calls in under eight minutes.

Last September another damning report was published, detailing a culture of "bullying and abuse" at the service.

The Care Quality Commission found staff and patients were being put at risk by poor leadership and a failure to tackle serious allegations such as sexual harassment.

Announcing the appointment of the new Chief Executive, Nicola Scrivings, East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) Chair said: “Tom brings significant experience in the NHS and, just as importantly, has been a key part in building a positive culture for staff.

“These qualities will be central to building and leading a stable and successful executive team to continue to improve our culture for our valued staff, and maintain high-quality services for our patients.”

I’m delighted to have been appointed as Chief Executive. Having grown up in Norfolk and spent the vast majority of my career working across the East of England, I know the difference our staff make to the people we serve. Tom Abell newly appointed Chief Executive of the East of England Ambulance Service

Tom Abell added: "I also know that, despite the professional and personal challenges we have all faced during the pandemic, EEAST has performed incredibly well operationally.

“Many staff have spoken up recently about how the culture needs to change. Work has already begun to create positive change at EEAST and as chief executive, a key part of my role will be to support and equip staff to drive the improvements we want to see.

"These changes are ultimately the best way to make sure we provide excellent care to everyone in the East of England for the long-term.”

Chair Nicola Scrivings also thanked Dr Tom Davis, EEAST’s deputy chief executive and medical director for leading the service as interim chief executive since September last year.