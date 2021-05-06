Ed Sheeran sponsors Ipswich Town shirts

Ipswich Town have announced Ed Sheeran will sponsor the club's football shirts for 2021/22.

The world famous singer-songwriter who lives near Framlingham has signed a one-year deal to sponsor the shirts of the men's and women's first-teams.

In a statement Ed Sheeran said: "The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support."

He added: "I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I'm looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again.

"With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself."

When asked what the logo on the front of the shirt means, he said: "All will be revealed in time."

The logo on the shirts features five mathematical symbols and the word "tour".

Ed Sheeran's first three albums were named +, x, ÷.

He concluded his record-breaking Divide tour in front of 160,000 people over four nights at Chantry Park in August 2019.

Last year the singer became a dad for the first time when his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran was born in August 2020.

He was also named as Spotify’s 'most streamed British artist' last year ahead of Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles.

Ipswich Town’s director of sales, Rosie Richardson, said: “We are obviously thrilled that Ed has agreed to become our shirt sponsor next season.

“I have worked with Ed and his management team on various initiatives over the years and welcomed Ed and his guests to Portman Road for many games. He has shown his support for his hometown in lots of ways and this is another example of that.

“We look forward to seeing Ed - and every other supporter - back at Portman Road next season.”

Pre-orders for the new home shirt are expected to start from early June.