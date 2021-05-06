Fantastic Mrs Fox and her cubs captured on Suffolk garden cam

play-icon Created with Sketch.

A couple from Ipswich who set up a remote camera in their garden to film hedgehogs got more than they bargained for when they captured a family of foxes.

A vixen and what appears to be eight cubs can be seen cavorting among the bluebells in John Bendall's garden.

Cubs playing in the garden in Ipswich Credit: John Bendall

John and his wife Karen were delighted with the footage - which shows the cubs playing together.

John's put out a plant pot saucer with water in it but says they are not putting out any food.

He says the vixen looks exhausted and 'ragged' but the cubs look in good condition.

The Bendall's garden is near a railway line and there are allotment gardens nearby.