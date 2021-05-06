Local elections 2021: dogs at polling stations in the Anglia region

Thursday May 6, 2021, 9:12 AM

It's become an election tradition. When the United Kingdom goes to the polls, they bring their dogs with them.

The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations is widely shared on social media every time we vote.

From cute canines to powerful pooches, the voting public show off their furry friends in a uniquely British fashion every election year.

Have a look at our gallery of dogs at Anglia's polling stations below:

Bailey the black labrador at a polling station in Cambridge

Bailey the black labrador waits patiently at a polling station in Cambridge Credit: ITV Anglia

Myrtle and Flossy keep each other company in Cambridge

Myrtle and Flossy keep each other company in Cambridge Credit: ITV Anglia

Send us your pictures via anglianews@itv.com