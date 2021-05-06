A man who punched, kicked and stamped on his wife while their son was being treated in Northampton General Hospital's children's ward has been given a suspended sentence.

John McNamara, 37 from Towcester, carried out the attack which police called "disgusting and brazen", leaving her with a fractured cheek and a visible footprint on her head.

McNamara repeatedly punched and kicked his wife, before stamping on her face and attempting to choke her, before she called for help and a passing doctor intervened.

The doctor had to pull McNamara away twice before the attack finally finished.

McNamara was given a suspended sentence of 19 months, and a restraining order for the next five years.

Lead Investigator for Northamptonshire Police, DC Chris Mann, said: “This was a very public and terrifying attack which took place in the middle of a children’s ward at Northampton General Hospital, at the bedside of a seven-month-old child, who was on oxygen.

“It was a disgusting and brazen attack and the woman in this case has shown exceptional bravery in supporting this prosecution and our investigation from beginning to the end – I cannot overstate how much courage she has shown.

"Our victim in this case was always of the opinion that if she didn’t take the stand, things would never change and she hopes others have the same courage to take a stand against domestic related violence, and bring perpetrators of domestic violence to justice.

“This case has been a dark cloud over her head since it happened in May 2019 and I am glad that it has reached a conclusion with McNamara being convicted of the offence against her.”