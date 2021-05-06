Nests not nets: RSPB calls for removal of netting blocking Suffolk kittiwakes

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell.

Conservationists have called on businesses in Suffolk to remove netting put up to prevent endangered gulls from nesting on their buildings.

Kittiwakes, which are classed as at risk of global extinction, have been nesting on BT's Telephone Exchange in Lowestoft for several years - but this year the firm put up netting to stop the birds from nesting.

Bosses said the company had a "legal responsibility to ensure the 999 network stays operational at all times" and birds nesting on the roof, satellites and antennas make that difficult.

But the RSPB said it was "frustrating and upsetting" to see a nesting site closed off to endangered gulls.

Now, after a "positive meeting", BT has agreed to "safely remove the netting from one side of the building that will provide nesting spaces for the kittiwakes".

Kittiwakes struggling to nest at the BT site. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Conservation Officer Jamie Murphy said: "I can understand the panic that might be caused when it's affecting a business operation.

"But ultimately we're in the middle of a climate emergency and just saying we're going to put up a net to stop the birds nesting isn't really good enough.

"There needs to be a better solution than that and we need to be working together to find better ways of doing it."

Kittiwakes are in decline but there are two colonies in Suffolk.

The gulls nest on roofs and ledges - often narrow spaces comparable to the cliffs they'd normally call home.

But some residents have branded them a "nuisance" due to the noise, mess and damage they can create.

Other businesses in Lowestoft have also chosen to employ the nets to discourage them from nesting.

Papa John's pizza takeaway said they considered the netting was the "optimal solution" when considering the balance between maintaining the health and safety of staff, customers and the birds.

A spokesman said: “Papa John’s is committed to protecting the environment in which it operates, including bird life. At the same time, as a food business, we follow stringent health and safety standards."

Both BT and Papa John's say they are discussing alternative options to the nets with the RSPB.