Suffolk family pay tribute to head-on crash victim as driver found guilty

A woman who killed her passenger when her car was involved in a head-on collision in Suffolk has been found guilty of causing death by careless driving.

Charlotte Oakes, who was 22 and from Westleton, died at the scene of the crash at Frostenden in October 2018.

The court heard that Chelcie Lavery, now aged 24, had been driving her Peugeot 206 on the A12 when it veered into the path of an Isuzu D-max near the junction with Gypsy Lane, just after 6pm on Wednesday 17 October 2018.

Lavery, from Leiston, was driving south when she crossed the line into the opposite carriageway. After the impact her car left the road and came to rest in a field.

Following a police investigation into the collision, Chelcie Lavery was summonsed to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on 2 July 2020 where she was charged with causing death by careless driving.

Lavery was found guilty of causing death by careless driving following her trial at Ipswich Crown Court which concluded today Thursday 6 May. She was given an interim disqualification from driving and is due to be sentenced on 5 July.

Charlotte’s family asked police to issue the following tribute on their behalf:

"Charlotte was a much loved member of the local community in which she had lived and worked her entire life. She was generous, hard-working and always fun to be around.

"As a family we miss her stories and her laughter. We feel her loss every day and in everything we do.”