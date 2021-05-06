Two charged with murder after death of Wisbech man

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Wisbech last September have charged two people.

Tom Lewis, 23, of Larksfield in Wisbech, was stabbed in the leg in Norwich Road in the early hours of 8th September 2020.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn and put on life support, but died two days later.

William Ferreira, 24, of Cherry Road in Wisbech, and Jack Dida, 19, of Turbus Road in Kings Lynn, were both arrested last year but released under investigation.

They were re-arrested yesterday morning (Wednesday) and have since been charged with murder. Dida has also been charged with assisting an offender.

Four other men aged 18, 22, and two aged 32, were arrested on suspicion of murder last year and released under investigation, however no further action will be taken against them.