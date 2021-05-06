Vandals ransack children's mental health charity base

Vandals have broken into and ransacked a children’s mental health charity in Essex .

It happened over the bank holiday weekend at the Kids Inspire building in Great Baddow near Chelmsford.

The vandals smashed locks and glass then ransacked the building for petty cash and foreign change, which is a regular income stream for the charity.

Kids Inspire are stressing that none of their data was breaked during the incident.

We spent a day sweeping up glass, repairing broken locks and doors and clearing up paint and fire extinguisher foam that had been thrown around. This was all so that the building would be safe for our service users to return to receive their therapeutic services Christine Vincent, Kids Inspire’s Clinical Administration Supervisor

Christine and Ellie discovered the break in Credit: Kids Inspire

The charity says because of their insurance excess it won't be worth claiming for what has been taken or the damage which has been done.

However after news of the break in circulated on social media local people have come forward to offer their support.

The silver lining has been the supportive, kind comments we have received from the people of Essex. They have offered their time, money and services to help us get back to normal which has been lovely to see Vicky Haylock, Head of Operations

The Essex-based charity provides support to children for recovery from traumatic experiences and help to deal with emerging mental health difficulties.

Police have been informed about the break in which happened sometime over the bank holiday weekend.