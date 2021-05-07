A man who forced his way into the Essex home of his ex-partner and punched, kicked and stamped on her, has had his jail term increased.

John Berry's ex-partner received broken cheekbones, a broken jaw, and lacerated spleen in the attack in Great Dunmow in July 2017.

He was originally jailed for nine years.

But now, his sentence has been increased following intervention by the Attorney General, the Northamptonshire MP Michael Ellis. The QC personally presented the case at the Court of Appeal.

Michael Ellis personally presented the case to increase the sentence Credit: PA

Berry, 32, had been in a relationship with the victim and following his release from prison on a separate charge, Berry started visiting his former partner at her home in Essex.

On 24 July 2017, Berry broke into his partner’s home and proceeded to attack her, strangling her, and repeatedly striking her body and head.

The victim’s injuries were such that were usually found to be as a result of a high-speed car collision.

Berry has 13 previous convictions for a total of 40 offences, including 5 offences against the victim in this case. Berry claimed that the victim had attacked him with a knife.

Following a referral to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme, on 7 May the Court found Berry to be a Dangerous Offender and ruled that the sentence was unduly lenient. The Court imposed an extended determinate sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment followed by 5 years on licence.

After the hearing at the Court of Appeal, Mr Ellis said:

Berry entered into his victim’s home and viciously attacked her, inflicting life-changing injuries. He then sought to escape justice both before and after being arrested. His actions have caused significant harm to the victim, who I hope will feel some comfort from today’s decision. Michael Ellis MP

“Berry entered into his victim’s home and viciously attacked her, inflicting life-changing injuries. He then sought to escape justice both before and after being arrested. His actions have caused significant harm to the victim, who I hope will feel some comfort from today’s decision.”