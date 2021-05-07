Indian coronavirus variant found in Bedfordshire

Seven cases of the Indian variant of Coronavirus has been found in Bedfordshire, health chiefs have confirmed.

The variant, known as VOC-21APR-02, was identified after genetic sequencing was carried out on positive COVID-19 tests, Bedford Borough Council revealed.

It comes as it has been escalated to a variant of concern, Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed.

The decision to reclassify the variant is based on evidence which suggests it is at least as transmissible as a strain known as the Kent variant, PHE said.

Cases of the new variant have mainly been found in two clusters in Bolton, and London, but cases have also been identified in Northern Ireland and in late April, eight were found in Wales.

Figures show cases of the variant in the UK have increased to 520 from 202 over the last week, and almost half of these cases are related to travel or contact with a traveller.

Bedford Borough Council says it is working closely with PHE to investigate the cases and as a precautionary measure, additional testing of close contacts will be carried out at two education settings in the Borough.

Surge testing or mass testing of communities is not currently required.

Vicky Head, Director of Public Heath for Bedford Borough said, “Public Health England notified us that it had identified cases of the variant known as VOC-21APR-02 in Bedford Borough. PHE has already been in touch with the people concerned to ensure they are self-isolating and to complete contact tracing.

There is currently insufficient evidence to indicate that this variant causes more severe illness or renders the vaccines less effective. We will continue to work with our education settings to ensure they remain as safe as possible for our children and young people. Vicky Head

She stressed that people should still follow the social distancing guidelines to try and prevent the spread of the virus.

And health chiefs stressed that people without symptoms can drop in to the rapid test centre at the Faraday Community Centre, from 7am on Tuesday 11 May. No appointment is needed and results come back in less than an hour. Home test kits can also be collected from the test centres, some pharmacies and libraries.

Anyone with symptoms should self-isolate and book an appointment for a PCR test.

More details on testing is available on the council’s website www.bedford.gov.uk/covid-19-testing/