Police issue image in connection with investigation into rape of teenager

Detectives investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman in Bedford, have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to.

The woman was with a younger friend in some woods near to The Spinney around 9pm on Friday April 16th. They were approached by a man who engaged them in conversation. He then attacked and raped the teenager.

Police are now keen to speak to a man who was seen in the area at the time, and who may have vital information.

Detective Inspector Michelle Lack said: “We are taking this very seriously indeed, and our investigation is ongoing.

This was an extremely distressing incident for the young woman and her friend, and our team of specialist officers is supporting them. We are working hard following up all lines of enquiry, and would now like to identify this man as he may be able to help. Det Insp Michelle Lack