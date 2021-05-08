Northampton Town have confirmed the appointment of caretaker boss Jon Brady as their permanent manager.

The Australian was unable to save the Cobblers from relegation from League One, but did win five of his 20 games in charge after being asked to take the job until the end of the season.

He will now lead the club's bid to bounce back at the first attempt, with former striker Marc Richards remaining as first team coach.

A new assistant manager will be appointed in the coming weeks.

"Jon has impressed us with his work since taking caretaker charge," chairman Kelvin Thomas said.

"All of the statistics have shown improvement with the players Jon inherited. We score more goals per game, we concede fewer, our points per game is higher and our performances have been better. We are all disappointed we weren't able to avoid relegation but we felt we saw improvements in the work with the management team."

Brady added: "I am proud and delighted to be appointed the manager of Northampton Town.

"I have often spoken about how I see Northampton as my adopted home town and being part of the community, I know how much the club means to the community and the town. I understand and feel the responsibility that comes with managing this football club and we will leave no stone unturned in our bid to get better and better and enjoy success.