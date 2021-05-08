Murder investigation after man stabbed to death at Peterborough flat

A man has been stabbed to death in a fight at a house party in Peterborough.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was found dead at a flat in Crown Street - in the New England area of the city - at around 5am on Saturday, 8 May.

Police had been called to reports of a fight at the property.

DCI Emma Pitts, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (MCU), said: "No arrests have been made at this time however we are in the process of speaking with a number of potential witnesses.

"We are aware a party had taken place at the flat and some people may have left."

Officers are now trying to track down anyone who was at the party or any taxi drivers who collected people from the address.

DCI Pitts added: "My plea is for anyone who may have information and we have not yet been in contact with, to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police via their web chat service, quoting incident 82 of 8 May. Those without internet access should call 101.