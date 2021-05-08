Passengers warned not to travel as LNER investigate fault in high-speed trains

Most of LNER's services have been cancelled after their fleet of high-speed trains were taken out of service to investigate a fault.

The operator, which serves Stevenage and Peterborough on its route from London to the north-east and Scotland, told passengers with tickets booked for Saturday, 8 May not to travel.

The issue is affecting the class 800 series of trains built by Hitachi, known as 'Azumas' by LNER.

The trains are also operated by Great Western Railway (GWR), Transpennine Express and Hull Trains.

A GWR spokesperson confirmed the cancellations across the country are due to a crack which has been found on "more than one" train.

The spokesperson said: "There's a crack that's been spotted and as a result of that - as a precaution - we're checking all the trains, and while that's taking place it's better that they're not used.

"It's been found in more than one train, but we don't know exactly how many trains because the fleet is still being inspected."

LNER operates 64 class 800/801 trains, which makes up the vast majority of its fleet.

The operator has told passengers their tickets will be valid until 16 May.

Ticket acceptance is also in place with other operators. For passengers travelling from Stevenage and Peterborough, Great Northern or Thameslink services can be used to get to London.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union said: "RMT is fully aware of the issues that have led to the cancellation of services on LNER today and that similar problems with cracks appearing in the fleet on Great Western are also emerging.

"Hitachi needs to ensure the highest safety standards and properly investigate and rectify the issues."