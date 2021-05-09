Arrest after man stabbed to death at Peterborough house party

A 29-year-old has been arrested after a man in his 20s was stabbed to death at a house party in Peterborough.

Police were called out to a flat in Crown Street, New England, around 5am on Saturday 8 May following reports of a fight at the property.

A man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“We are continuing to follow up a number of enquiries and working hard to bring those responsible to justice", DCI Emma Pitts, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit (MCU), said.

“I would like to thank all those who have been in contact with us so far however I would still urge anyone who may have information and we have not yet been in contact with, to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”