Buses have been converted into mobile Covid testing units in Norfolk to help identify people who aren't showing any symptoms of the virus.

Four buses will be deployed at supermarkets and retail parks across the county this week, offering people rapid tests.

Up to 100 observed tests can be carried out everyday, where people can swab themselves under the guidance of a trained operator who then processes the test.

Norfolk County Council says it is the first authority in the country to commission and deploy multiple converted mobile clinical buses.

“This is great news for our county and means testing is even more readily available", Director of Public Health Norfolk, Dr Louise Smith said:

"By identifying those who are carrying the virus without symptoms, we can help break the chain of transmission. Testing is one of the key ways to help us return to normality so it is imperative that people take regular tests, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated.”

The Mobile Testing Units will be in place at the following between May 10-15: