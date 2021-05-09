Corby homes evacuated after bomb disposal called

People in the Shire Lodge area of Corby were evacuated from their homes in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 9 May) after a ‘suspicious object’ was reported.

Police had been called to a disturbance and were then notified of the unidentified object next to a vehicle.

Residents were taken to a nearby hotel as a precaution.

Bomb disposal units attended the scene and found the object not to be of concern.

A cordon was put in place while officers contacted Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and on their advice nearby homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Although on this occasion the object was found not to present any immediate danger, it is important that any suspect item is reported to police so that the emergency services can take the appropriate action. Inspector Gaz Court, Police

Police thanked nearby residents for their cooperation.

Anyone who may have information about the incident or the object found, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 009 of 9/5/21.