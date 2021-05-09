More than 1,000 weapons have been taken off the streets of Bedfordshire as part of a campaign to reduce knife crime.

Over 800 knives and two guns were placed in 22 surrender bins across the county in the last week.

The force’s crime reduction team emptied the bins prior to the week of action and found 347 blades and five firearms, as part of Operation Sceptre.

In the last week, police stepped up activities to try to drive down violent crime across Bedfordshire. Credit: ITV Anglia

Officers also carried out knife sweeps across the county and spoke to eight schools about the dangers of carrying weapons.

“This was a very successful week and gave us the opportunity to shine a light on all the work we do all year round to tackle knife crime" Detective Chief Inspector Aaron Kiff said.

“It’s great that we now have even more knives and weapons off our streets which can no longer be used in crime, as well as having the chance to highlight the importance of engaging with our local retailers and making sure they are taking responsibility and questioning the age of someone who is attempting to purchase a knife.

“There is no place for knife crime within society and we will continue to do what we can to tackle this.”

Police have carried out a nationwide crackdown on knives

Meanwhile, in Hertfordshire more than 400 knives were taken off the streets during a week of action.

The force says the number of knife-related incidents have decreased during lockdown. “These weeks of action are a great way to focus on knife crime and take knives off of our streets", Inspector Nicola Dean said.

"Knife related incidents have decreased during lockdown and we want to keep these kinds of incidents as low as possible.

"We have also spent a lot of time talking to young people to find out their concerns and warn them about the dangers of carrying knives.”

“Knife amnesties form an important part of our serious violence strategy and unfortunately we were unable to carry them out during the recent lockdowns."