A nine-year-old boy is in hospital after being "randomly" attacked in Peterborough.

He was assaulted in Peveril Road on Saturday afternoon while he walking with his older brother.

The boy was taken to Addenbrooke's hospital with multiple wounds to his face and head, where he remains in a stable condition with life-changing injuries.

A 24-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

The boy was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital but was then transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. Credit: ITV Anglia

"It is believed the boy was walking along the street with his older brother when a man approached them and attacked the victim", Sergeant Jason Hancock said.

"He ran off in the direction of Lincoln Road.

"We understand this will be a concerning incident for members of the public, however we have got officers carrying out enquiries.

"While this appears to be a random attack, we believe this was an isolated incident and have not received any further reports of this nature."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 312 of May 8.