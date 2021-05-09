Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A14

A man in his 20’s has died after being hit by a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket.

Police received reports of a pedestrian being involved in a collision after 10.30pm on Saturday 8 May near junction 49 on the westbound carriageway.

An ambulance also attended but the man was pronounced dead on arrival.

The road was shut for overnight as investigations took place, before reopening just after 5am.

Suffolk police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone driving in the area at that time who has dashcam footage before the collision, to contact them.