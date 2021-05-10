Businesses across the East are looking forward to reopening next week

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch more from ITV Anglia's reporter Charlie Frost

Businesses across the East are looking forward to being able to reopen from next week.

From Monday 17 May, groups of up to 30 can meet outdoors and two households or up to six people can meet up inside.

Overnight stays will be allowed with people not in your household bubble. Plus, businesses like cinemas and theatres can reopen again.

Stephen Crocker, Chief Executive of Norwich Theatres said: “It's looking great. So we put one of our reopening shows on sale just the other day which is Carlos Acosta On Before and we've been bowled over by the appetite with people to come back. We are about to go on sale this Friday with our outdoor season and similarly we're expecting the appetite to be there like never before."

The Royal & Derngate theatre in Northampton told ITV Anglia they have been waiting for this moment for a long time.

James Dacre, Artistic Director, Royal & Derngate said: "It's a huge boost both for us as an organisation to know that we'll be able to welcome our audiences but we're also thrilled that we are able to engage so many artists again back in the creation of making original work.”

Clacton Pier in Essex is also getting ready to welcome customers back indoors next week.

Clacton Pier can welcome visitors indoors from next Monday Credit: ITV Anglia

Nigel Brown, Communications Manager at Clacton Pier said: “It was good to get our outdoor rides and facilities open in April but that's just half the picture and it's been like operating with one arm tied behind your back.

“We're now going to have both of those hands free. We're going to be operating fully and everybody can come in and enjoy all our indoor facilities, which make up at least half of our attractions on the pier.”

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the next stage of easing current lockdown restrictions from Monday 17 May.

People will also have the choice on whether to socially distance from friends and family, meaning hugging will once again be allowed.

As ever, the government urged caution and reminded people that: “close contact such as hugging is a direct way of transmitting this disease.”

But Boris Johnson said England remains "on track" to end all legal Covid restrictions on June 21.