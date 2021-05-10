Long-serving duo Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse will both leave Ipswich Town this summer after the club opted against offering them new deals.

Chambers, 35, joined Town on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest and has gone on to make 396 appearances.

He has also captained the club for much of that spell, leading them to the Championship play-off semi-finals in 2015.

The "Chambo fist pump" became popular with supporters after Ipswich Town wins. Credit: PA

Skuse, 35, made the move to Suffolk a year later than Chambers but has had a similar impact, playing 277 times for Town and scoring twice.

Both players played their final matches for the club in Sunday's 3-1 win over Fleetwood Town at Portman Road.

"Chambo and Cole have been exemplary pros for this football club,” manager Paul Cook said.

“Not only are they very good footballers, they are stand-out men in the way they conduct themselves.

“They have been a pleasure to work with in my short time here and you won’t find better role models for young players coming through.

“We thank them for their fantastic service to Ipswich Town Football Club and wish them every success in whatever they do going forward.”