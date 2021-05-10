A father of four from Essex died after being stabbed multiple times to the abdomen, an inquest has heard.

James Gibbons was found lying unconscious in Iris Mews in Laindon last Sunday (May 2). He had been celebrating his daughters birthday earlier that day.

A 16-year-old boy, who has been charged with his murder, is due to appear before court later today (May 10).

The 34-year-old dad had been “stabbed a number of times” and was pronounced dead at the scene according to the coroner’s officer.

Michelle Brown, assistant coroner for Essex, formally opened the inquest then suspended proceedings until the conclusion of the police investigation.

James Gibbons family described him as an “amazing father” and the "kind of person who would always be prepared to help anyone less fortunate than himself".