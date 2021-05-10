A man has been charged with attempted murder following an assault on a nine-year-old boy in Peterborough on Saturday.

Faisal Khan, 24, was arrested at his home in Almond Road, Dogsthorpe, on Saturday night on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He was assaulted in Peveril Road on Saturday afternoon while he walking with his older brother. Credit: ITV News Anglia

He has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place and has been remanded in custody.

Police were called at 3.24pm on Saturday afternoon by the ambulance service reporting a child had been assaulted in Peveril Road and had multiple wounds to his face and head.

The boy was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital with life-changing injuries but has since been transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a stable condition.

Khan is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning.