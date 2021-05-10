Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in March

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in March, Cambridgeshire, this morning (10 May).

Cambridgeshire police were called to reports of violence in Oak Tree Close, near the towns fire station, at around 3am.

Emergency services arrived to find a woman in her 70’s dead.

A 35-year-old man from March was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area while our investigation continues. Detective Inspector Gordon Blair

A police cordon is in place at the house as police carry out their work.