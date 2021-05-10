Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner has signed a new three-year contract.

The 35-year-old led the U's to promotion from League Two in his first full season in charge, securing a second-placed finish with a 3-0 victory over Grimsby Town on the final day.

It means Cambridge will play in League One next season for the first time since 2002.

Boyhood U's fan Bonner initially took over as caretaker boss last season after Colin Calderwood left the club.

“Mark has shown himself to be an exceptional coach, a great leader across the whole club and a fantastic ambassador for Cambridge United on and off the pitch," majority owner Paul Barry said.

"He is one of our own, cares deeply about the club and the community we serve and his new contract is very well deserved."