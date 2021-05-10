Third day of rail disruption after train cracks found

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) passengers are being urged to check before they travel due to ongoing rail disruption after cracks were found in some high-speed trains.

The operator, which serves Stevenage and Peterborough on its route from London to the north-east and Scotland, has apologised for any inconvenience caused by ongoing disruption and cancellations.

The issue spotted on Saturday, 8 May is affecting the Hitachi Class 800 trains, known as 'Azumas' by LNER.

The trains are also operated by Great Western Railway (GWR), Transpennine Express and Hull Trains.

A number of trains have been taken out of service for ongoing checks as a precautionary measure.

Once the trains have been checked it is believed they will be reintroduced back into service.

Passengers can view an amended timetable online for Monday 10 to Friday 14 May.

LNER has told passengers their tickets will be valid up to and including Sunday 16 May.

Ticket acceptance is also in place with other operators. For passengers travelling from Stevenage and Peterborough, Great Northern or Thameslink services can be used to get to London.

LNER is running a reduced service on the East Coast Main Line, which runs between London King's Cross and Edinburgh via Peterborough, York and Newcastle.

The Hitachi-built trains make up the vast majority of LNER's fleet Credit: ITV News

Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: "Safety is always our absolute priority, so these trains have been taken off the network to undergo full and rigorous checks.

"Hitachi are working to complete these strict precautionary checks. Trains will be returned to service as quickly as possible once they are fully approved as safe by the manufacturer.

"I share the frustration of passengers who are experiencing significant disruption, and would ask people whose journeys are affected to check before travelling.

"I’ve asked operators to ensure extra staff are on hand to help people complete their journeys safely, to increase their communications with passengers, and to make information on refunds and compensation clear.

"I’ve also asked all affected operators – GWR, LNER, Hull Trains and TransPennine Express - to explore all options to ensure they help people complete their journeys. That includes maintaining as many services as possible and providing additional rail replacement services.

"We’re also ensuring ticket acceptances are in place on other operators, who are looking at strengthening their services to provide passengers with alternative ways of completing their journey.

"We have also asked the industry to conduct a rapid and comprehensive review to resolve the issue."