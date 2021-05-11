Protesters demanding that AstraZeneca share its Covid-19 vaccine technology have held a loud demonstration outside the pharmaceutical firm's Cambridge headquarters.

A protester, who held held a sign which read "human life not profit," chained himself to a door while others climbed on to the roof of the entryway and unfurled a banner which read "people's vaccine not profit vaccine".

Human Life Not Profit: campaigner chains himself to the door Credit: PA

Supporters played drums during the protest organised by Global Justice Now, which is calling for the British-Swedish company to commit to sharing the technology with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Global Justice Now said the action, which coincided with AstraZeneca's annual general meeting, also seeks to persuade Oxford University to make all of its future medical innovations open-licensed.

The demo outside AstraZeneca HQ Credit: PA

Oxford University and AstraZeneca have previously pledged to provide the vaccine at a not-for-profit basis across the world for the duration of the pandemic.

Nick Dearden, director of Global Justice Now, said: "Scientists at Oxford University, a publicly-funded institution, developed this lifesaving vaccine through a research and development process that was 97% publicly funded.The resulting vaccine should have been openly accessible to everyone, but AstraZeneca swooped in and privatised it.

People in low and middle-income countries are still dying daily... from Covid-19. AstraZeneca like to portray themselves as the good guys, but they've boycotted attempts to pool the vaccine knowledge they control just like all the other pharma giants. Today, we're demanding they pool this publicly created knowledge so the whole world can ramp up production of these vaccines Nick Dearden

It comes as the group put up posters at bus stops across the UK over the weekend to highlight the level of public investment in vaccine research and development and the profits made by pharmaceutical companies.

When the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca announced the final clinical trial results for the vaccine in November 2020, they pledged to offer the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis across the world for the duration of the pandemic.

The organisations also committed to offering the vaccine to low and middle income countries on a not-for-profit basis "in perpetuity".

An AstraZeneca spokesman said: "We agree with the view that the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures.

AstraZeneca has risen to the challenge of creating a not-for-profit vaccine that is widely available around the world, and we are proud that our vaccine accounts for 98% of all supplies to Covax (the scheme created to pool the global vaccine effort) AstraZeneca spokesman

"We have established 20 supply lines spread across the globe and we have shared the intellectual property and know-how with dozens of partners in order to make this a reality.

"In fact, our model is similar to what an open intellectual property model could look like."