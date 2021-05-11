Diabetes on the increase

Watch Elodie Harper's report on diabetes

Three hundred and sixty five thousand people in the ITV Anglia region have been diagnosed with type two diabetes in the last year. That's up by thirteen thousand on previous figures with many more suspected to have the condition.

Luton has the highest percentage of the population diagnosed with diabetes in the east, at 8.4 per cent - well above the average for England of 7.1 percent. Norfolk, Waveney and west Suffolk have trates of 7.6 percent, while Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are lowest at 6.2 percent.

Diabetes UK has produced a video explaining the symptoms of the disease

The charity, Diabetes UK is increasing the number of places on its prevention programme in our region and is urging those most at risk to sign up.