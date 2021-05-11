House move with a difference - giraffes head north for new life in Scotland

They say moving house can be one of the most stressful events in your life.

But for a pair of giraffes from a Bedfordshire animal park - their house move looks to have been pretty stress free.

Ronnie and Arrow travelled overnight to Scotland from Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire and are now settling into a new specially-made enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo - the first its first two giraffes at at the capital city zoo for more than 15 years.

More Animal stories:

Affording a hilltop view: the new enclosure Credit: STV

The male duo have been promised some of the best views in the city from their new hilltop home and will be gradually introduced to visitors over the coming weeks.

Jonathan Appleyard, hoofstock team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “It is incredible to welcome giraffes back to Edinburgh Zoo and we are so excited to start introducing them to our charity’s members, patrons and visitors after they have settled in."