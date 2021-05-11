Living life slowly on the region's canals

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Graham Stothard explores the Grand Union Canal in Northamptonshire

As lockdown restrictions ease people are once more discovering the delights of the region's canal system.

They were built to provide essential transport links in the industrial revolution. Now their main focus is leisure and tourism. In total there are 4,700 miles of canals in the UK.

A scene which has changed little over the years

Hundreds of volunteers help to keep the system moving. Last year they donated more than 130,000 hours of their time.

As soon as you get on the canal, life slows down. If you think the boats run about 4 miles an hour, that has a huge psychological impact on you. So whether you're on at boats or if you're working with people on the boat it has a very, very calming effect Alex Matthews, Lead Volunteer, Stoke Bruerne

The canal museum at Stoke Bruerne Credit: ITV News Anglia

At Stoke Bruerne in Northamptonshire a huge project is underway keep the history of the canal system alive. A refurbished museum and historic barge alongside a cafe help to tempt passers by in.

In our fast-paced world a trip on, or by, the canals can offer a much needed re-set.