Living life slowly on the region's canals
Graham Stothard explores the Grand Union Canal in Northamptonshire
As lockdown restrictions ease people are once more discovering the delights of the region's canal system.
They were built to provide essential transport links in the industrial revolution. Now their main focus is leisure and tourism. In total there are 4,700 miles of canals in the UK.
Hundreds of volunteers help to keep the system moving. Last year they donated more than 130,000 hours of their time.
As soon as you get on the canal, life slows down. If you think the boats run about 4 miles an hour, that has a huge psychological impact on you. So whether you're on at boats or if you're working with people on the boat it has a very, very calming effect
At Stoke Bruerne in Northamptonshire a huge project is underway keep the history of the canal system alive. A refurbished museum and historic barge alongside a cafe help to tempt passers by in.
In our fast-paced world a trip on, or by, the canals can offer a much needed re-set.