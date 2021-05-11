A group of local stakeholders have said funding to replace the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn "must be prioritised" by the government.

In a letter sent to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, councils, businesses and other organisations criticised the existing infrastructure at the hospital.

Around 200 props are being used to support the building in more than 40 areas of the hospital, according to King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, one of the signatories on the letter.

Lorraine Gore, the council's chief executive, said people in the area are being "left behind".

She added: "They deserve the improved clinical outcomes that can be delivered in 21st-century facilities.

"King's Lynn was not on the original list of 40 hospitals included in the 2020 spending review.

"We implore the Government to make sure that King's Lynn is on the list for funding that is likely to be announced this autumn. "A modern, efficient hospital for west Norfolk is vital and should, or rather, must be prioritised for this funding."

The letter was organised by the West Norfolk Partnership Strategy Group, a group of public and private sector organisations based in the region.

One of the other members is the College of West Anglia, which has recently committed to setting up a new nursing school in partnership with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

David Pomfret, the college's principal, said: "We urge the government to invest in our local healthcare provision to provide a safe and modern hospital facility for West Norfolk and the surrounding areas.

"The pre-existing problems the hospital faces have been compounded by the impact of the pandemic, which has further stressed the severity of the situation and the need to invest appropriately in our local healthcare provision."

Mr Pomfret suggested not funding a replacement hospital could see skilled workers leave west Norfolk.

"[The new nursing school], combined with a successful bid for a new local hospital, would mean the very best of talent can stay local, improve the stability and quality of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital workforce and support the West Norfolk economy."