Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has been ruled out of this summer's European Championships after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 29-year-old damaged the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during the Canaries' last game of the season at Barnsley on Sunday.

He will now miss the next 12 weeks, meaning he will play no part in Scotland's first major tournament since 1998.

McLean has featured in nine of Scotland's past 10 internationals, and scored crucial penalties in the play-off shootout wins over Israel and Serbia.

Writing on Twitter, McLean said he was "absolutely devastated" to be missing out and added that he would be "supporting the lads from afar."

McLean will now focus on trying to get himself fit for the start of Norwich's upcoming Premier League campaign, having played a key role in getting his club promoted.