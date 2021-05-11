Pensioner jailed for attacking ex wife

A pensioner who punched his ex-wife in the head, then chased her in the street as she tried to flee, has been jailed for more than a year.

Valerijs Hrisdoforidi, who's 70 and from Chelveston Way in Peterborough, launched the attack at the victim’s home on the afternoon of 27 November.

He punched her during a scuffle but she managed to run downstairs and out onto the street.

Hrisdoforidi chased her round some parked cars but she managed to get back inside her house and lock the doors.

He got into the house and pulled her by her hair to the floor and kicked her in the head and on her back.

Police arrested him a short while later at his home. His ex-wife was left with bruising to her hand, scratches on her neck and swelling to her ankle.

She also told officers of a letter posted through her letterbox by Hrisdoforidi, in which he told her he had been watching and following her.

Hrisdoforidi admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), stalking and intimidating a witness. He's been sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court where he was given one year and six months in prison.

He's also been handed a restraining order, to run indefinitely, preventing him from having any contact with his ex-wife.