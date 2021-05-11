Seaside memories wanted as coastal town prepares to celebrate 150th birthday

Memories of holidays and life in Clacton are being sought ahead of a celebration marking 150 years since the town was founded.

The year 1871 saw the construction of the Pier and the Royal Hotel, and is seen as the foundation year for modern Clacton.

Tendring District Council (TDC) are planning a series of events this summer, and have asked people who lived or came on holiday to the seaside town to get in touch with memories, pictures and videos.

Councillor Alex Porter, TDC cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: "We’re already working really closely with the Clacton and District History Society and other community groups, who are brilliantly supportive and helpful, but we also want to hear your personal stories.

"Whether it’s happy memories of going to Butlins, ice creams on the beach, watching a show on the Pier or going on the rides on the Pavilion – maybe the first ever Clacton Airshow – we want to hear your stories. And if you have pictures – or even video – then so much the better.

"Your memories don’t have to go back 150 years, we’re looking to chart the town’shistory since 1871 so anything from then to more modern times is welcomed."

This is the view down Pier Avenue today Credit: ITV Anglia

The information could be used in a heritage trail or listening benches that are being set up around the town.

The council has been awarded £250,000 by the National Heritage Lottery Fund to mark the anniversary.

People can share their stories and pictures by emailing clacton150@tendringdc.gov.uk, or posting them for the attention of Clacton 150 to: Town Hall, Station Road, Clacton, Essex, CO15 1SE. The council have asked anyone sending in items by post to include a stamped and addressed envelope so they can be returned afterwards.