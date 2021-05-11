Thousands raised in memory of Cambridgeshire firefighter

The family of a Cambridgeshire firefighter who died with Covid-19 have raised thousands of pounds for Addenbrookes Hospital in his memory.

Danny Granger, who served at Cottenham station, died in February. £6,000 raised after his death has been used to buy iPads to allow patients to keep in touch with family members. A dozen iPads have been handed over to Addenbrookes Critical Care Unit.

Danny had been treated at Addenbrookes Hospital for a number of weeks after he became ill and his family wanted to do something to help other families keep in touch with loved ones in hospital.

Danny’s Mother Margaret, sister Katie, and brother-in-law Mel, enlisted the help of Danny’s close friend and fellow on-call firefighter Matt Scruby, to set up an online fundraising page to raise money in Danny’s memory so the family could buy more iPads for the hospital.

The nurses were brilliant and did everything they could including using their own phones to help us keep in touch with Daniel, so we wanted to do something to help them and others in our situation Danny's sister Katie

Ten of the iPads have been bought and donated from the family’s fundraising collection and a further two have been donated by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.