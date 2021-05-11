Track repairs affect train services

Rail passengers are being warned to expect delays as Network Rail carries out essential track works in the Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire areas during weekends in May and June.

Engineers say that as track gets worn from constant use by trains some sections need to be replaced.

On the Great Eastern Main Line between Norwich and Ipswich the work will include:

Renewal of nearly half a mile of track just north of Trowse swing bridge near Norwich

Renewal of one mile of rail at Tharston in South Norfolk

Renewal of track, sleepers and ballast at Wassicks level crossing near Stowmarket

The work will take place over the following weekends:

Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 May

Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 May

Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 June

Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 June

Sunday 27 June

Work will also take place to replace timbers which hold the track in place on the line between Ely and Norwich and at Manea on the line between Ely and Peterborough. This will take place on the following weekends:

Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 May

Sunday 30 May

Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 June

Sunday 20 June

On Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 May resignalling work will also take place on the Wherry Lines between Norwich, Lowestoft and Yarmouth and maintenance work will take place at the Oulton Broad swing bridge.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel and follow all the latest advice regarding Covid-19.

Track wears out faster on the busy main lines and that’s why we carry out a regular programme of replacement across the network. Renewing the tracks helps to prevent faults that lead to speed restrictions and cancellations, meaning our passengers can get to where they need to be without delays. Ellie Burrows, Network Rail

Greater Anglia, which operates train services on the line, says it will be running a replacement bus service while the work takes place. It's advising passengers to allow more time for their journey and to check before they travel.