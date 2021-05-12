A man who has accused the widow of a Court of Appeal judge of sexually abusing

him when he was a young boy in the 1980s has told a court he "realised the shame I

carried wasn't mine to bear".

Lady Lavinia Nourse, of Newmarket in Suffolk, is on trial at Peterborough's

Nightingale court, in the Knight's Chamber at the city's cathedral, charged with

historical sexual abuse.

Nightingale court at Knights Chamber, Peterborough Cathedral Visitor And Learning Centre Credit: PA Images

She denies 17 counts of sexually abusing a boy under the age of 12.

Jennifer Knight QC, prosecuting, asked the complainant, now an adult, what motivated him to tell friends about the alleged abuse.

"I realised the shame I carried for this wasn't mine to bear," he said

It belonged to that woman sitting over there (the defendant), who abused me

throughout my childhood. "It's her shame."

The court heard that Lady Lavinia previously had a PR company which had

organised the premieres of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Starlight Express and Phantom

Of The Opera, and organised the Queen's 60th birthday celebrations.

She claims that the alleged incidents of abuse did not happen.

The trial is continuing.