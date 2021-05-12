Alleged sex abuse victim gives evidence against Lady Nourse who is accused of assaulting him
A man who has accused the widow of a Court of Appeal judge of sexually abusing
him when he was a young boy in the 1980s has told a court he "realised the shame I
carried wasn't mine to bear".
Lady Lavinia Nourse, of Newmarket in Suffolk, is on trial at Peterborough's
Nightingale court, in the Knight's Chamber at the city's cathedral, charged with
historical sexual abuse.
She denies 17 counts of sexually abusing a boy under the age of 12.
Jennifer Knight QC, prosecuting, asked the complainant, now an adult, what motivated him to tell friends about the alleged abuse.
"I realised the shame I carried for this wasn't mine to bear," he said
It belonged to that woman sitting over there (the defendant), who abused me
throughout my childhood. "It's her shame."
The court heard that Lady Lavinia previously had a PR company which had
organised the premieres of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Starlight Express and Phantom
Of The Opera, and organised the Queen's 60th birthday celebrations.
She claims that the alleged incidents of abuse did not happen.
The trial is continuing.