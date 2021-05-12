As a police force recovers 1000 weapons a sister's heartache for the brother she lost to knife crime
Watch a report here by ITV News Anglia reporter Rebecca Haworth
A family from Bedfordshire have been telling ITV News about their battle to educate people about the devastation of knife crime.
Channitta Lendore's brother Isaac Stone was stabbed to death in Bedford in 2014.
Since then Channitta has put all her efforts into working with young people to prevent other families losing loved ones.
Just being able to help other young people and work with some of the amazing people I have, and just make a change is what's kept me going, I think that's all that's kept me going to be honest, having something that I can build in his name.
It comes as the latest police operation in Bedfordshire has seen more than a thousand weapons taken off the streets.
There has been a marked increase in the number of knives that have been surrendered this time around, I see that as a positive sign, in that our communities are aware of the consequnces of having such weapons and equally if they are then located, they are then being put into the surrender bins