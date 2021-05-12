play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch a report here by ITV News Anglia reporter Rebecca Haworth

A family from Bedfordshire have been telling ITV News about their battle to educate people about the devastation of knife crime.

Channitta Lendore's brother Isaac Stone was stabbed to death in Bedford in 2014.

Issac Stone who died in Bedford in 2014

Since then Channitta has put all her efforts into working with young people to prevent other families losing loved ones.

Just being able to help other young people and work with some of the amazing people I have, and just make a change is what's kept me going, I think that's all that's kept me going to be honest, having something that I can build in his name. Channitta Lendore

It comes as the latest police operation in Bedfordshire has seen more than a thousand weapons taken off the streets.

One of the weapons recovered by Bedfordshire Police