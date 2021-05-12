play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch this video report by ITV Anglia's Graham Sothard

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue say a ‘surge’ in deliberately set fires are not only a danger to life, but also harm the environment, peoples’ businesses and put unnecessary demand on their resources.

They were called out 26 times to such incidents between 26th March and 2nd April. They varied from grass and tree fires, to attacks on buildings and cars.

We want to get the message as wide as we possibly can about how deliberate fires cause significant harm to the environment, to people's businesses, to the resources that we have in the Fire and Rescue Service and we also like to get a message to parents to ensure that they are aware of what their children are up to and not engaging in delivery firesetting. Steven Swan, Group Commander

‘My 1st Years’ is a business based on Brackmills Industrial Estate in Northampton. On May 1, it was torched. None of the building or contents was salvageable. They had to refund 1400 customers and are continuing to pay their 130 staff.

The morning after the fire that destroyed the "My 1st Years" HQ in Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton. Credit: ITV Anglia.

When we saw it we were just absolutely shocked, we just couldn't believe what was going on. It was like something out of a movie or something you see on the news, and think ‘it'll never happen to us’. But we just have to make sure that we are positive to our team and they will get through this. Daniel Price, Co-founder, My 1st Years

On April 10th at nearby Stanwick Lakes part of a children’s playground went up in smoke. Less than a week later a fire at a substation on Semilong road left hundreds of homes nearby without power overnight.

A new part of a playground burned at Stanwick Lakes. Credit: ITV Anglia

Police are investigating but say the incidents aren’t thought to be linked.