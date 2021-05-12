A call is being made for Norfolk based communities to take part in the "Street that Saved" challenge this summer.

The challenge will see households aiming to cut as much food waste as possible, and as an extra incentive it will pit one Norfolk community against another in Suffolk, to see who can save the most!

Martina Glason, Norfolk County Council waste reduction officer, said:

During the 1 month Street that Saved challenge, participating households will be given bespoke advice and a free food saving kit to help cut waste. Along the way there will be prizes and different challenges to keep things lively - not to mention a little healthy competition with their rivals over the border. Martina Glason, Norfolk County Council

Food Waste

To take part you need to nominate your street or even neighbourhood

If your nomination is successful 10 households in your street or neighbourhood will need to sign up in the 6 weeks following your nomination.

More details and how to make a nomination can be found Here